Tredje AP fonden Has $9.83 Million Position in Aon (AON)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Aon (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AON by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AON by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in AON by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut AON from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.22 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.27.

Shares of AON opened at $139.11 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Aon has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 39.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aon will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 96,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $13,608,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,129,224.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $197,864.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,722,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,453 shares of company stock valued at $15,000,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

