Tredje AP fonden Has $7.21 Million Stake in American International Group (AIG)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markston International LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 181,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 264,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.40 to $58.28 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo set a $72.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of American International Group opened at $54.94 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $249,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,730.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

