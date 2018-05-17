Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,475 ($20.01).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.84) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.87) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($24.42) to GBX 1,550 ($21.03) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Travis Perkins opened at GBX 1,297.50 ($17.60) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,709 ($23.18).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.41) per share. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Tony Buffin sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.77), for a total transaction of £143,523.60 ($194,687.47). Also, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($17.06) per share, with a total value of £893.18 ($1,211.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 206 shares of company stock valued at $257,844.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

