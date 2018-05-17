TransUnion (TRU) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,523,000 after buying an additional 1,574,041 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,334,000 after buying an additional 1,432,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,657,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after buying an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,358,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,926,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,892,000 after buying an additional 99,324 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,921,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,638.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $13,542,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,195,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,163 shares of company stock worth $23,979,324 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $69.20 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransUnion to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

