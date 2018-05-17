TransUnion (TRU) Holdings Raised by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,963 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.40% of TransUnion worth $41,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,523,000 after buying an additional 1,574,041 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,657,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,480,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after purchasing an additional 99,253 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 18,629 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $1,083,648.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,886 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $13,542,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,195,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,163 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,324. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransUnion opened at $69.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.