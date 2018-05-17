Transglobe Energy (TGA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) is an oil exploration and production company. It is a Calgary-based, growth-oriented oil and gas exploration and development company. TransGlobe is dedicated on improving productivity through promoting good oilfield development and exploitation practices including the implementation of industry leading secondary and tertiary recovery methods as well as improvements to production and transportation infrastructure. The Company conducts its operations through the Arab Republic of Egypt segment. It is primarily engaged in oil exploration, development, production and the acquisition of properties. TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Transglobe Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TGA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 6,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,883. The firm has a market cap of $140.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. Transglobe Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

Transglobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $52.95 million for the quarter. Transglobe Energy had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. research analysts predict that Transglobe Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transglobe Energy by 58.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 243,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Transglobe Energy by 2,297.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 804,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transglobe Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Transglobe Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,387,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Transglobe Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,767,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

