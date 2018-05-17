TransDigm Group (TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson Sells 15,000 Shares

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total value of $5,002,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TDG opened at $323.52 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $323.47 and a 52 week high of $325.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

