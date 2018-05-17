TransDigm Group (TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson Sells 15,000 Shares

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total value of $5,002,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE TDG opened at $323.52 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $323.47 and a 52 week high of $325.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
