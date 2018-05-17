TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

TransAct Technologies opened at $11.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $147,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,737.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

TransAct Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

