Traders Sell Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Strength (WBA)

Investors sold shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $31.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.41 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walgreens Boots Alliance had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $0.65 for the day and closed at $65.99

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

