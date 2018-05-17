Traders Sell Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) on Strength (DLTR)

Investors sold shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $25.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $35.91 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Dollar Tree had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Dollar Tree traded up $0.43 for the day and closed at $95.29

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Buckingham Research set a $114.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $119.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $569,113.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,764.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad M. Hall purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $918,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,752. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

