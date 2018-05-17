Traders Sell Shares of Capital One (COF) on Strength (COF)

Traders sold shares of Capital One (NYSE:COF) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $44.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.80 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Capital One had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Capital One traded up $1.46 for the day and closed at $94.65

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.31. Capital One had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Capital One will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Capital One’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 12,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $1,133,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $22,593,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,011,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,483,159.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,770 shares of company stock worth $27,484,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

