Traders Sell Shares of 3M (MMM) on Strength (MMM)

Investors sold shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $89.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $142.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.12 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, 3M had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. 3M traded up $1.51 for the day and closed at $200.36

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50. 3M had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.32%.

In other 3M news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

