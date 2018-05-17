Traders Sell Builders FirstSource (BLDR) on Strength (BLDR)

Traders sold shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) on strength during trading on Thursday. $4.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.00 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Builders FirstSource had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Builders FirstSource traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $19.01
BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.07.
In other Builders FirstSource news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $4,202,971.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 442,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,925.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $256,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,650 shares of company stock worth $8,790,722 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.
