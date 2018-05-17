Traders Sell Builders FirstSource (BLDR) on Strength (BLDR)

Traders sold shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) on strength during trading on Thursday. $4.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.00 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Builders FirstSource had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Builders FirstSource traded up $0.04 for the day and closed at $19.01

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $4,202,971.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 442,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,925.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $256,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,650 shares of company stock worth $8,790,722 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

