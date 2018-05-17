Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,041 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,047% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 6,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $284,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,082,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 440,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 85,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.16.

ERI stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Eldorado Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 187.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $440.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

