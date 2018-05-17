Traders Buy Shares of SBA Communications (SBAC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $70.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $17.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.99 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SBA Communications had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. SBA Communications traded down ($0.32) for the day and closed at $157.67

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $190.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.69.

The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.29 per share, with a total value of $83,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,966 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,832.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

