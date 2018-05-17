Traders Buy Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $363.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $292.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Microsoft had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Microsoft traded down ($0.71) for the day and closed at $97.32

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

The firm has a market cap of $749.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,254,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 52.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,879 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7,456.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,481 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $308,968,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after buying an additional 3,049,723 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

