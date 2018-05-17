Traders Buy Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $334.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $193.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $140.69 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, JPMorgan Chase had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $113.03

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.07 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.05 per share, with a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 95,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

