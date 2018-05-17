Traders Buy Shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $74.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.11 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.14) for the day and closed at $105.03

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 274.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

