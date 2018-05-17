Traders Buy Shares of Alphabet (GOOG) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $292.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $228.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.74 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($3.18) for the day and closed at $1,078.59Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $993.80, for a total value of $3,975,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,081.12, for a total transaction of $12,500,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,211 shares of company stock worth $61,748,995. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morningstar reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,040.56 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $750.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $31.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 504,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,141,000 after purchasing an additional 462,324 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,663,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 828,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after purchasing an additional 386,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

