Traders Buy High Volume of Raymond James Call Options (RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,667 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,429% compared to the typical volume of 109 call options.

In other Raymond James news, insider Paul D. Allison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $637,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis W. Zank sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $1,972,895.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,236.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Raymond James by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Raymond James by 13,389.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 154,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 153,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Raymond James by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

RJF opened at $96.41 on Thursday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $94.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.52%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

