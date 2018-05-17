Tower International (TOWR) Position Raised by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) by 332.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of Tower International worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tower International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tower International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 51,028 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tower International by 116.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Tower International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower International in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOWR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tower International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of Tower International opened at $28.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.33. Tower International has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $563.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.67 million. Tower International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. Tower International’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tower International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

