Total (FP) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €62.00 ($73.81) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

FP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS set a €53.00 ($63.10) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €65.00 ($77.38) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($65.48) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a €50.00 ($59.52) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($58.33) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.11 ($64.42).

Total opened at €47.78 ($56.88) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($50.26) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.73).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

