Toro (TTC) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $56.60

Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 30969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $548.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.92 million. Toro had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts expect that Toro will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,738.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $488,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,864 in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,502,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Toro by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,121,000 after purchasing an additional 605,894 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Toro by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,025,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 507,586 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Toro by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 581,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 425,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,989,000 after purchasing an additional 340,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

