Top Image Systems (TISA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Top Image Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.

Shares of Top Image Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,594. Top Image Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Top Image Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

