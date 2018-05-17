TokenStars (TEAM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $281,582.00

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, TokenStars has traded flat against the dollar. One TokenStars token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00004031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). TokenStars has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $281,582.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00151783 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00018932 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001403 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About TokenStars

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,710,904 tokens. TokenStars’ official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenStars’ official website is tokenstars.com/team

Buying and Selling TokenStars

TokenStars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

