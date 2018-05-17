Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 7,399 Shares of Littelfuse (LFUS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.75.

Shares of Littelfuse opened at $216.48 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $214.69 and a 12-month high of $216.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $417.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director John E. Major sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $374,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,008,467.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,089 shares of company stock worth $15,438,283 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

