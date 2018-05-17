Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NWE)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,778 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,314,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,162,000 after purchasing an additional 751,896 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,633.4% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 503,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 489,597 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,477,000 after acquiring an additional 356,191 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2,336.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 258,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 247,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 968,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,652 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $484,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $103,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,793.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $638,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $55.00 price target on NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

