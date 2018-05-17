Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $677,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 50,680 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,687,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,014,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,733,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,503,347 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,447 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $43.03. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The solar energy provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.98 million. analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.12 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.12.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

