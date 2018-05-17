Tiverton Asset Management LLC Buys 2,037 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,552,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,342,540,000 after buying an additional 1,389,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,327 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $498,383,000 after buying an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $463,908,000 after buying an additional 329,971 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $437,987,000 after buying an additional 287,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,029 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $288,880,000 after buying an additional 53,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $206.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $201.99 and a 52-week high of $205.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total transaction of $8,099,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $384,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,176 shares of company stock worth $14,216,097. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. National Alliance Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

