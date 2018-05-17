TimkenSteel (TMST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. KeyCorp set a $19.00 price target on TimkenSteel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 371,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.02.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. TimkenSteel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tina M. Beskid sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $40,916.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

