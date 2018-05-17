TimkenSteel (TMST) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. KeyCorp set a $19.00 price target on TimkenSteel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.
Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 371,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, VP Tina M. Beskid sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $40,916.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
