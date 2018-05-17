Time Warner (TWX) Receives $104.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a report on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Time Warner opened at $94.19 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Time Warner has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.54. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Time Warner will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Time Warner’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its position in Time Warner by 945.9% in the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Time Warner during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Time Warner during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in Time Warner during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Time Warner during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

