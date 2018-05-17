Timber Hill LLC Takes Position in People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 302,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 50.6% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 295,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of People's United Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara M. Longobardi sold 73,324 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,344,028.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,843.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Galan G. Daukas sold 5,612 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $109,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. BidaskClub cut People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut People's United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of People's United Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 target price on People's United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People's United Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People's United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

People's United Financial opened at $18.76 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. People's United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.69 million. People's United Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from People's United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. People's United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

People's United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

