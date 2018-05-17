Timber Hill LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in C. H. Robinson (CHRW)

Timber Hill LLC reduced its stake in C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in C. H. Robinson were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 701,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 85,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 187,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 64,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other C. H. Robinson news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $662,206.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,932.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C. H. Robinson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C. H. Robinson from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C. H. Robinson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

CHRW opened at $85.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. C. H. Robinson has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 3.41%. C. H. Robinson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that C. H. Robinson will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

C. H. Robinson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About C. H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

