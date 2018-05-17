thyssenkrupp (TKA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €23.00 ($27.38) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($38.10) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a €26.50 ($31.55) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($38.10) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.81) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.69 ($32.96).

thyssenkrupp traded down €0.03 ($0.04), hitting €21.46 ($25.55), during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,707,372 shares of the stock were exchanged. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.64) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($32.15).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

