Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Catalent (CTLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.56% of Catalent worth $30,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 320,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Catalent has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $627.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Catalent in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on Catalent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

