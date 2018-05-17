Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $28.56 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.42% of Encore Wire worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Encore Wire opened at $47.40 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $977.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.03. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.65 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $131,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.