Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 147.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,748 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 826,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,319,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,472 shares of company stock valued at $29,328,215. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

Eli Lilly and opened at $81.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $81.19 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.