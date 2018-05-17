Thomson Reuters (TRI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.79.

TRI opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.08. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

