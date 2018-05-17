Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 202,536 Shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (SEAS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,536 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.52% of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment worth $19,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 2,026.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,377,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,163,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 576,620 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 453,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Reilly sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Path Capital Partners Co- purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $2,157,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 561,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,637 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

