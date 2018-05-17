Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 1,771,395 Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,771,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 323,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,135 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 60,821 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $653,825.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 136,078 shares of company stock worth $1,455,478. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UEPS stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $587.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

