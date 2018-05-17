TheStreet Lowers Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to C+

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLXS. BidaskClub cut Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $291.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications.

