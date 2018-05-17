TheStreet Downgrades Microsemi (MSCC) to C+

Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Microsemi in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Microsemi in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Microsemi in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsemi from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Microsemi opened at $68.59 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Microsemi has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

In other Microsemi news, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,102 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $136,125.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Goren sold 2,090 shares of Microsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $138,838.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,105.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $821,089 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsemi during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Microsemi by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsemi by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsemi during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Microsemi during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsemi

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions.

