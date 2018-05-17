Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,601,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 323,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Shares of TMO opened at $210.67 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $209.10 and a 52 week high of $211.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total transaction of $8,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,622 shares in the company, valued at $70,324,159.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $211,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,273.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $9,129,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

