Theratechnologies (TH) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$10.30 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of Theratechnologies opened at C$13.94 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of C$4.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.50.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of C$10.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.20 million.

In other news, Director Jean-Denis Talon acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.44 per share, with a total value of C$25,488.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $37,792.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. The company's lead product is EGRIFTA, which increases the incidence or progression of diabetic retinopathy in diabetic HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy and excess abdominal fat in the United States and Canada.

