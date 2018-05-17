THEKEY Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Lbank, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $77.41 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,504,993,287 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Lbank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

