The New York Times (NYT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

Media coverage about The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The New York Times earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.8551673289295 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of The New York Times opened at $23.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.76. The New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.00 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 3rd. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of The New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. JP Morgan Cazenove restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, SVP R Anthony Benten sold 7,875 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $194,748.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,624.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,902.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,517,664 shares of company stock worth $104,806,144 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

