The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,006 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 239,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook acquired 1,200 shares of The Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,156. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Lumpkins acquired 4,655 shares of The Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.76 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of MOS opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

