The Manitowoc (MTW) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTW. JPMorgan Chase downgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Manitowoc from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Manitowoc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on The Manitowoc from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.95 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of The Manitowoc opened at $26.01 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $884.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.58.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Manitowoc news, CFO David J. Antoniuk acquired 7,000 shares of The Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $92,889.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

