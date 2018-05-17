The Children’s Place (PLCE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The Children’s Place also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.95-8.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. BidaskClub cut The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen began coverage on The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised The Children’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut The Children’s Place from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS raised The Children’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.09.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $136.70 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34). The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

The Children’s Place declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.