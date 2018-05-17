The Children’s Place (PLCE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92-1.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.The Children’s Place also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.61 EPS.

Shares of The Children’s Place opened at $132.95 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $136.70 and a 12-month high of $140.55.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

The Children’s Place declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Children’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded The Children’s Place from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $167.00 price target on The Children’s Place and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price target on The Children’s Place and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.09.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.